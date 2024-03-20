St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
'Wonderful discovery': Juvenile platypus shows success of Royal National Park project

By Murray Trembath
Updated March 21 2024 - 7:09am, first published 6:59am
A male platypus makes his way into the Hacking River when the project was launched in May 2023 after being locally extinct for 50 years. Picture supplied
A juvenile platypus has been captured and released in the Royal National Park less than a year after ten of the mammals were reintroduced to the park where they had been locally extinct for more than 50 years.

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

