Ethem re-creates 1964 Miranda Fair using online game platform Roblox

A 17-year-old high school student has turned back the clock by re-creating a full scale virtual model of the original 1964 Miranda Fair.
Ethem Muslu, of Bonnet Bay, who is studying for the HSC at Jannali High School, used the online game platform Roblox to build the model.
The video (below), which he is sharing on the shopping centre's 60th anniversary, takes viewers on a virtual tour of the inside and outside of the shopping centre.
Ethem said he had been fascinated by the design of the centre since he was about eight.
"I have never seen any shopping centre design - three hexagons - like it," he said.
"Most shopping centres at the time were rectangular."
Ethem said he "dug deep into the council archives", gathering information to feed into his model.
"At first I used to go to the library every couple of years and look at the old maps and brochures," he said.
"Then I applied to the council to see the original plans, but was told they were missing.
"They did tell me they had a lot more images which couldn't be released to the public at present because they were subject to copyright."
Ethem said he also applied to the Westfield group, which bought Miranda Fair in 1969, to see the plans but was knocked back "due to privacy reasons".
"I started building the model about a year ago and by that time I had a pretty good understanding of what the centre looked like," he said.
"I would like people who used to visit Miranda Fair back them to see this model and see how it compares with what they remember."
