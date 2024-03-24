Churches combine: Support at Easter for people 'doing it tough'

Sutherland Shire residents who are "doing it tough" this Easter will find it easier to connect to community services.
More than 20 shire churches, representing 10 different denominations, are working together in a practical way to offer connection and care to the community.
Services available include food assistance, including hampers, mobile pantries and hot meals, housing for the homeless and victims of domestic violence, financial counselling, youth counselling and alcohol and other drug support services
Shire Salvos teaching and evangelism coordinator Sean Nolan said, late last year, various church leaders from across the shire identified that cost-of-living problems would peak around Easter 2024 and wanted to do something to respond.
The result is an initiative called Hope Shire, which provides information to the community about local churches and the services available through them.
The information is accessible in a simple form at www.hopeshire.org
All members of the community, regardless of their background or situation, are welcome to reach out for assistance,
"The idea behind this is that community members who are doing it tough, and those just wanting more connection and community itself, can log on and find their way to many different organisations in the shire that are able to provide support to them, and critically, support that is locally based; run by locals who want to serve and support them - thousands of locals," Sean said.
The church leaders met with Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce and federal and state MPs Scott Morrison, Jenny Ware, Mark Speakman and Eleni Petinos.'
They were happy to share the website and the initiative through their communication channels leading into Easter to help get the word out.
The churches are also sharing it.
In another initiative, the churches have printed up a unique Sutherland Shire Bible.
The cover of the Gospel of Luke shows an ocean view at Cronulla.
Participating churches:
