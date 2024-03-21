St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Too long to complete Mortdale streetscape works

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated March 21 2024 - 1:34pm, first published 12:29pm
From left, Patricia Mallos, David Martin and Jana Kostadinovska on Morts Road. Picture: John Veage
There is no escaping the Mortdale streetscape works problems when shopping at our lovely Mortdale village. It took 14 years to build the Sydney Opera House. Friends at my local branch of AIR (Australian Independent Retirees) wonder if the Mortdale streetscape works will take longer than it took to build the Opera House!

