Too long to complete Mortdale streetscape works

We experience the frustration with reduced parking and constant pavement reworking almost on a daily basis. Shops are closing down in Mortdale. There are parts of the 'new' paving that have been re-laid several times due to poor workmanship causing rain water to run into shop doorways. It seems amazing that this was done in part to remove the unsightly power poles when large 'flag' poles have been erected in their place. Visual pollution replaced by visual pollution. With due respect to Council who have had to manage this project out of hours with much work done after shops close. However, there are rumours that the Council are now on a 'go-slow' due to lack of funds.