Teen praised for role in rescue of disability group in Oyster Bay

A 13-year-old boy has been praised for his part in rescuing a group of people with disability and their carers after two party boats became stuck in the mud in Oyster Bay when the tide dropped.
Finn O'Keeffe and another local resident Jeremy used kayaks to ferry the 12-15 people - adults and children - to safety, including wading through waist-high, thick mud while pulling the craft part of the way.
Jeremy paddled out from his Kareela home, while Finn came from the Oyster Bay side. Both had the presence of mind to tow a second kayak, enabling them to take more people at a time.
Finn, who had just finished cricket, was wearing his whites. His father needed a Gerni to get the mud off.
Jeremy downplayed his part in the rescue, which took place about 12.30pm on Saturday February 24.
"Finn deserves the credit," he said. "For a 13-year-old to do this off his own bat was fantastic."
"It got a lot harder as the tide continued to drop and by the time we finished it was just about all mud and an extremely hard slog."
The party boats were hired from Como Marina by a social outings provider.
Como Marina manager Roger Buskens said the boats shouldn't have been in that area.
"We give them an extensive map and they didn't follow the instructions," he said.
"We would never send someone up to the end of Oyster Bay."
"If you follow the instructions you will not get stuck.
"Unfortunately some people think it's nice and peaceful up there because there are no other boats around."
The boats were retrieved when the tide rose that night.
Finn's mother Alix said, "We are very proud of him. He is always kind and helpful".
"We thought it was just people having a party. When we found out they were people with disability were even more proud."
The family moved to their newly purchased home in December last year and Finn has been on the bay most days fishing, crabbing or exploring.
"I know the mudflats quite well," he said. "It was harder for Jeremy because his kayaks are two and three seaters, so he was pulling four people. I tried to help him."
The social outings provider, which hired the two party boats, was contacted for comment.
