St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Teen praised for role in rescue of disability group in Oyster Bay

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
March 26 2024 - 4:05pm
Finn O'Keeffe, of Oyster Bay and Jeremy, of Kareela, used kayaks to ferry the 12-15 people to safety. Picture by Chris Lane
A 13-year-old boy has been praised for his part in rescuing a group of people with disability and their carers after two party boats became stuck in the mud in Oyster Bay when the tide dropped.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

