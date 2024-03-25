St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Braving the shave for dad, the first successful bone marrow recipient

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated March 25 2024 - 2:29pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inspired by his dad, Cronulla High School student James Young is choosing to go bald on March 26 when he loses his hair to raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation. Picture by Chris Lane
Inspired by his dad, Cronulla High School student James Young is choosing to go bald on March 26 when he loses his hair to raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation. Picture by Chris Lane

A high school student is shaving his head in honour of his father, who was diagnosed with leukaemia 45 years ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.