Sharks Kareela hosts live screening of Australian Idol final

By Eva Kolimar
Updated March 24 2024 - 7:33pm, first published 7:23pm
Australian Idol finalist and Cronulla Sharks supporter Dylan Wright will be cheered on at the official 'watch party' at Sharks Kareela on March 25 from 5.30pm. Picture Facebook
If you've been watching Australian Idol, you'll know by now that former Sutherland Shire resident and top three finalist, Dylan Wright, is a huge Cronulla Sharks fan.

