Sharks Kareela hosts live screening of Australian Idol final

If you've been watching Australian Idol, you'll know by now that former Sutherland Shire resident and top three finalist, Dylan Wright, is a huge Cronulla Sharks fan.
To celebrate Dylan making it into the grand final of the show, which airs across two nights - Sunday March 24 and Monday March 25, Sharks at Kareela is hosting an official 'watch party' on Monday.
Channel 7 will cross live to the venue during the show as the crowd cheers for Dylan in his quest to claim a Sony Music recording contract and $100,000 as the 2024 Idol winner.
After being voted into the top three, the performer is up against Amy Reeves and Denvah Baker-Moller for the ultimate prize.
Dylan lives in the northern rivers with his family, but remains a Sharks member, and was at PointsBet Stadium supporting his beloved team earlier this month.
Having grown up in the Sutherland Shire and attended Port Hacking High School, Dylan was interviewed on the field ahead of the Round 2 home win against the Bulldogs.
Sharks at Kareela (1 Bates Drive, Kareela) will be a party of Dylan's family, friends and fans expected to join the celebration, which is Australia's only official Dylan Wright supporter gathering.
To set the celebratory mood, a replay of Cronulla's 2016 Grand Final victory over the Storm will be shown from 5.30pm.
Half-priced stone-baked pizzas will be served up from 5.30pm with the highly anticipated Idol finale broadcast live on the big screen at 7.30pm. There will also be 'vote 1 Dylan' cocktails and mocktails.
Vote for Dylan in the finale by texting his name to 0457 500 700.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.