Off and running

Sunday morning at Barden Ridge saw competitors take to the track in the inaugural 'Shire Run Carnival' which is aiming to become the next big southern Sydney community running festival.
UTS Northern Suburbs athlete Lachlan Bryant was the big winner leading from start to finish in the 6km race with a time of 19:31. St George Athletics Club runner Christian Lotter was second with a 20:48. The first women home was Mia Bridgland with a 23:56.
Bryant who is a middle distance half marathon runner then took the cash in the inaugural 1.6 Elite Eliminator over Seth Healy and Lotter.
Mia Bridgland also won the W 800 metre Eliminator with a close finish over Theresa Healy and Rada Mulhere.
Jacob Wescombe won the male 100 metre dash and Poppy Surridge the women's while young guns Zac Rogers and Arianna Calavrias were the first male and female home in the 3km race.
The Shire Run Carnival took place at the The Ridge Sporting Complex with an individual track start and finish with the 6km runners meandering through the Barden Ridge sporting complex in a half cross country course with no road closures necessary.
The new athletic event was run with a fun, carnival atmosphere and participants took part in a 6km, 3km, 1500m Kids Dash, 400m Dash and/or the 100m Bolt.
Created by St George Athletic Club athlete and race commentator Nathan Breen, he said there needed to be more local running events.
"Thank you to all participants, volunteers and supporters for making the first ever Shire Run Carnival a success this morning. It was full of smiles, sunshine (eventually) and positive vibes all round.
"It's a bit of a different event, with something for everyone, there is an elite level to it but it's really just for fun and to test yourself."
Local athletic clubs were all involved, held at Illawong's home track, St George supplied volunteers and Olympic runner, Eloise Wellings is a member of Sutherland Athletics Club.
The event was supporting the Love Mercy Foundation and ambassador Eloise Wellings who was on hand to present medals said it was a fantastic way to encourage kids and families to get moving.
