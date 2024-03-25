Premier League kicks off

Sutherland Shire Football Association kicked off their 2024 season last weekend with the Green Options Shire Premier League.
The remainder of their community competitions commences on April 6.
The 2024 season saw three new teams enter the Shire Premier League, with two additions to the SPL Women and one to the the SPL Men and SPL Reserves.
The leagues include the highly competitive SPL Men's, the fierce competition of SPL Women's, and the up-and-coming talent in SPL Reserve Grade.
At SSFA, they are passionate about the beautiful game, fostering talent, and building a vibrant football community.
To launch the 2024 SSFA Competition the SPL hosted their Round 1 last weekend in a huge weekend of football all played at Kareela with all SPLM, SPLR and SPLW games taking place across three fields and 10 hours of action packed football.
It wasn't just about football and there was fun for the whole family including face painting, shooting targets and small sided games.
Everyone has a local team and Sutherland Shire Football President Lara Cowell asked all their supporters to turn up to cheer them on this season.
In last year's grand final, Como Jannali FC faced off against Cronulla Seagulls FC in a tightly contested match.
The only distinguishing factor in this game was a penalty awarded in the 41st minute. Both teams had their fair share of chances, but it was the penalty that ultimately separated them. Cronulla Seagulls clinched back-to-back premierships, prevailing over the Como Jannali side.
This year's season starter saw the grand final rematch and the two teams faced off again with the Seagulls putting 5 unanswered goals into the back of Como's net.
Bonnet Bay went one step further with a 6-1 win over Sylvania
In the Women's PL last year despite the Miranda Magpies' offensive efforts, they couldn't find the goal, and Bosco FC emerged as victors with a 1-0 win.
This year Bosco faced Gymea Bay and the Magpies played the George River Women with a 1-0 result to Gymea and a 1-1 draw for the Miranda and Georges River teams.
North Caringbah and the Gymea 2 team both had dominant 3-0 wins over Kirrawee and Como.
Sutherland Shire Football Association is host to the largest player participation base in NSW with a very limited number of fields.
Due to their limited fields and high participation rates, managing the draw becomes a challenging and time-consuming task and to complete the 2024 season draw 14,989 fixtures need to be scheduled over 64 fields and all in 18 weeks.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.