Easter message is stronger than ever

Bexley Uniting Church Pastor Kyounghee Cho described the transforming message of Easter: "The resurrected Jesus visited the fearful people and said, 'Peace be with you!' Today the resurrected Jesus comes to us who are fearful and says, 'Love your neighbour as yourself.' Easter transforms fear to peace, fear to love, and fear to hope. Easter changes death into life, and the end into the beginning. May God's blessings be with you!"