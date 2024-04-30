Insolvency sale: Large Kurnell industrial infill site on the market

A large industrial infill site at Kurnell is being sold under instructions from an insolvency team.
The 109,000 square metre site at 260B Captain Cook Drive contains two warehouse buildings totalling 5213 square metres and extensive hardstand areas.
Zoned E4 General Industrial, the property has a surplus of largely undeveloped land, some of which is serviced and level while being leased to multiple tenants on short-term and monthly leases.
Colliers are marketing the property on behalf of RSM Australia Partners.
"Colliers Restructuring Property Services are working closely with the Insolvency team at RSM Australia Partners, appointed as the Receivers and Managers over the property at 260B Captain Cook Drive, Kurnell," said Matthew Meynell, from Colliers.
"The property represents an exceptional opportunity for a purchaser to secure a significant block in the tightly held, land constrained Kurnell industrial market, and we are anticipating the offering will attract a wide range of buyers with different intentions for the site."
Trent Gallagher, from Colliers, said, the property's "strategic location and development potential make it highly attractive to various buyer types, including developers, investors, and owner-occupiers looking to capitalise on a nearly vacant block with holding income".
"Kurnell is a land constrained market which provides a great alternate to South Sydney users who wish to migrate to the Sutherland Shire due to proximity and affordability."
Colliers points to the presence in the area of well-known companies such Dicker Data, National Storage and the Archie Rose Distillery, as well as the Sydney Desalination Plant.
Expressions of Interest close on May 30.
