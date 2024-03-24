Reid wins sixth world gold medal

St George Cycling Clubs Amanda Reid's world championship domination of the Women C2 500m Time Trial has reached six with a win at the 2024 UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships in Brazil.
The 27-year-old stopped the clock at 39.041 to secure the rainbow jersey by 4.633 seconds in the final at Rio Olympic Velodrome and win the first medal of the championships for the ARA Australian Cycling Team.
The 2023 Australian Cyclist of the year looks set to be in prime position to defend her Paralympic gold medal.
