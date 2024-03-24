St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Reid wins sixth world gold medal

John Veage
By John Veage
March 25 2024 - 8:18am
Amanda Reid.
St George Cycling Clubs Amanda Reid's world championship domination of the Women C2 500m Time Trial has reached six with a win at the 2024 UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships in Brazil.

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

