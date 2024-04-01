Outrigger's Regatta success

Port Hacking Outriggers have held their Canoe Club Regatta in a warm up to the upcoming NSW titles last weekend with a Gunnamatta Bay start and finish.
Over 60 Outrigger Canoes took to the Hacking on a course which sent canoes paddling around Bate Bay.
The weather gods held off with a light southerly coming up mid morning just making it a bit harder for the long course crews to beat back home into Gunnamatta Bay.
There were multiple class races with OC1 and OC2,Juniors and 6 person crews ,racing over10km short course and 16km Long course races.
The Long Course- 6 Men was won by the Five Islands Outrigger Canoe Club in a time of 1:12:33 beating home the local crew of Port Hacking Outrigger Canoe Club in a close1:15:43.
In the Long Couse for Ultra light Men, Port Hacking Outrigger Canoe Club took the title for the home club in1:17:47 over the Northern Beaches Club with a 1:21:09.
In the Open Women Long Course the Cronulla Outrigger Canoe Club came home first in a 1.31.44 and the Pacific Dragons Outrigger Canoe Club won the Open Mixed race.
In the 10km Open Short Course, Kurnell Outrigger Canoe Club was first home in front of Swansea in 51:08.4 but overall the Five Islands Outrigger Club Ultra light Men team did it in 48:13.7.
In the Outrigger OC1 and OC2-John Leard / David Grubb from Five Islands Outrigger Canoe Club came home just in front of Damo Staunton from Mollymook Outrigger Canoe Club.
The host club thanked all the Outrigging crews for making it a great event with excellent racing.
