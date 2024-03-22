St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Harmony Day at Riverwood

By Eva Kolimar
Updated March 22 2024 - 6:27pm, first published 6:22pm
Harmony Day at Riverwood. Picture supplied
Hundreds of members of the community from various cultures attended the 18th Harmony Day celebration, organised by the Canterbury Bankstown Harmony Group and Riverwood Community Centre at Riverwood Community Centre on March 21.

