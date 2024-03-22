Harmony Day at Riverwood

Hundreds of members of the community from various cultures attended the 18th Harmony Day celebration, organised by the Canterbury Bankstown Harmony Group and Riverwood Community Centre at Riverwood Community Centre on March 21.
The celebration included a vibrant display of multicultural music and traditional dance performances from Riverwood Public School's choir, Beverly Hills Girls High School's singers and other performances from Greek, Vietnamese, Chinese, Bangladesh, and Lebanese cultures, sharing their rich heritage and traditions.
