New playground delights: school's winning design

A new playground at Hurstville Groves Infants School, Penshurst, has won national awards for its innovative design.
Designed by Outhouse Design, the playground won the National Landscape Designer of the Year and gold for Public Space Design and Master Planning, plus gold and best in category for Commercial and Civil Construction ($250,000-$750,000). The project was a collaboration with the construction team at Outdoor Retreats Landscaping.
A total of 81 children attend the school that caters for four to seven year-olds. The design was based on the concept 'everyone can play', and was inspired by outdoor retreat areas and inclusivity. It includes an outdoor learning classroom with natural stone seating, sensory play elements including talking tubes, music chimes, totem poles and exploration trails through trees and native planting.
The design took inspiration from the school's motif of tree groves, which formed the basis of the project vision of an enchanting leafy space with plenty of opportunities for education through natural play and connection with the natural environment.
Trees and other large elements were positioned to maintain clear sight lines so teachers can safely supervise children, while maximising shade. A play mound with a climbing tunnel and terraced sandpit creates endless opportunities for physical play, with nature play features including balance logs, a stilt walk, stumps, platforms and sensory gardens. Outdoor Retreats Landscaping also built a yarning circle and engaged an Indigenous artist to paint Aboriginal totem poles, creating opportunities for the children to explore and learn about First Nations' history.
As a team, the project's designers navigated several challenges including ensuring that the roof, surrounding trees and drainage were not impacted by the design.
Specialist Playground Landscape Architect at Outhouse Design, Katrine Mardini, said the playground, installed in 2023, aimed to engage a child's sense and imagination. "We believe in creating playgrounds that not only stimulate the senses but offer a sense of belonging, safety and the opportunity for children to express themselves in a fun environment," she said.
The infants school urgently needed a low maintenance playground, to replace its previous bare asphalt play area, which had no shade. "It was a blank canvas, which was exciting," Ms Mardini said. "Its location within the heart of the school meant we had the opportunity to create a landmark feature that could generate interest from the community. But most of all, we were inspired by the children and their passion for play. We saw the need to incorporate principles of inclusive design and accessibility to ensure this playground could cater to as many needs as possible."
