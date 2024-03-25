St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Schools

New playground delights: school's winning design

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated March 25 2024 - 11:33am, first published 11:30am
Hurstville Grove Infants School's outdoor playground, built in 2023, has won two national awards for its innovative design. Picture supplied
A new playground at Hurstville Groves Infants School, Penshurst, has won national awards for its innovative design.

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

