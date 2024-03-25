New playground delights: school's winning design

The infants school urgently needed a low maintenance playground, to replace its previous bare asphalt play area, which had no shade. "It was a blank canvas, which was exciting," Ms Mardini said. "Its location within the heart of the school meant we had the opportunity to create a landmark feature that could generate interest from the community. But most of all, we were inspired by the children and their passion for play. We saw the need to incorporate principles of inclusive design and accessibility to ensure this playground could cater to as many needs as possible."

