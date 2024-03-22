St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Bexley Chamber of Commerce celebrates Centenary

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated March 23 2024 - 10:21am, first published 9:53am
The Bexley Chamber of Commerce celebrated its Centenary last night praised by NSW Premier Chris Minns for its years of hard work and campaigning on behalf of the local community.

JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

