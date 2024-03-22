Bexley Chamber of Commerce celebrates Centenary

The Bexley Chamber of Commerce celebrated its Centenary last night praised by NSW Premier Chris Minns for its years of hard work and campaigning on behalf of the local community.
Mr Minns was the surprise guest of honour at the Centenary celebration held at the Forest Inn Hotel.
He thanked the many chamber members for their sacrifice on behalf of the community over the past 100 years and their and their entrepreneurship in creating local jobs.
"This chamber has been front and centre in representing the community," he said. "We wouldn't have got the Toll Cap with Jeff Tullock's leadership."
Guests included Rockdale MP and Minister for Small Business Steve Kamper, Bayside Mayor Bill Saravinovski, Georges River Mayor Sam Elmir, Bayside Councillors Liz Barlow, Mark Hanna, Andrew Tsounis and Joe Awada, and many local business leaders and community group representatives.
Bexley Chamber of Commerce president Jeff Tullock said that turning 100 was a tremendous milestone.
"Membership of our group offers a means to strengthen a say to Government and we are well respected at all levels of government in this regard," Mr Tullock said.
"We also bring our community together in events such as tonight's centenary celebration which was open to anyone in our Bexley Community to attend."
Mr Tullock listed some of the many achievements of the chamber over the past 100 years.
"One of our very early achievements was to erect under awning lighting in the shopping strip just after we formed in 1924 at our own expense. This was referred to as a "white way" which would have been similar to current day pendant lighting in Newtown," he said.
"Other achievements which can be largely attributed to the drive and determination of Beverly Scott who was our President from 1986 until 2006 include:
"Running a Spring Fair largely at our own cost from 1999 until 2012;
"Successful lobbying for improvements to the public domain over the last 30 years including pavement, landscaping, carpark lighting and creation of Rathbone Place which has become a valued meeting place;
Support for building of the M5 east which on opening in December 2001 dramatically reduced traffic through our centre.
"Our proudest achievement was being instrumental in raising $650,000 to establish our community bank at a time when all other financial institutions deserted Bexley."
Mr Tullock said that owning a small business has been described as playing the most exciting game since childhood.
"It's also been compared to holding a tiger by the tail, being at times, addictive, challenging and rewarding. Small businesses not only define a Town Centre but contribute significantly to the nation's economy," he said.
Mr Tullock recognised some of the businesses that have left their mark on Bexley including Bexley Community Bank, Bexley Jewellers owners Raymond and Mona Awad, former owners of Bexley Newsagency Kim and Cathy Yao, Solicitors Slattery Jurd and Co, Bexley Stamps which traded in Bexley from 1969 until 2007, Bexley Guitars, and Angelo and Sandy Elliott who took over management of the Forest Inn Hotel in 1978 and are still going strong.
"Many of these owners have given over 30 years to their businesses through good times and bad to make our Town Centre what it is today," Mr Tullock said.
"I would like to dedicate this evening to their memory and continued success."
