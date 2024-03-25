Saints final fling

It's only fitting that the season's two best performed NSW Premier Cricket teams, St George and Manly, will face off in this weekend's three day final at Cricket Central.
Saints only lost one game in the regular season winning 14 from the 15 played- they have now also won their two finals lead in games.
In a retrospective mistake Parramatta won the toss and elected to bowl on the weekend and Saints played the winning tactic of batting as long as they could finally declaring at 6/434 when the opposition couldn't win.
St George lanky left handed batsman Kurtis Patterson showed that talent doesn't just disappear as the former Australian Test and NSW player scored 192 not out.
Patterson celebrated his latest club century more enthusiastically then his test century against Sri Lanka observers said - including his parents who were on hand at Hurstville Oval.
"It showed that it meant a lot to him," a Saints club stalwart said. Patterson showed that his passion for his club and cricket still burns and he has had a good year with the bat even after disappointment and fighting for contracts.
Saints didn't want to declare until he scored his double century but when the opposition captain said they would just bowl until it happened - Patterson wanting a real contest, walked.
He was perfectly supported by Blake McDonald who patiently faced 161 balls for his 62 - which is not his normal game plan.
Saints' openers set the tone with Blake Nikitaras and Matt Rodgers calmly letting balls go soaking up the pressure and it was 3-219 when Blake Macdonald was dismissed and Saints were 4/259 at the end of Day 1.
Parramatta didn't even face a ball just like Manly-Warringah's opposition on the other side of the Harbour in the other semi final where the club champions played the exact game plan batting for two days for the same score as Saints 6/435, Northern Districts were left scoreless.
This tactic can't be used this weekend as the game is played over three days so both teams bowlers who have had a weekend off will be critical in the result.
Saints finished third in the club championships behind Manly-Warringah who unbelievably have five teams playing in the grand finals.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.