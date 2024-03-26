The ideal family home

5 beds | 3 baths | 4 cars
Set in a tree-lined street, the location is both peaceful and convenient. It's just a short walk to Ramsgate Shopping Village, with its great selection of cafes and specialty shops. Coles supermarket, Ramsgate RSL Club, public transport, and a great selection of schools are nearby, and it's only one block back from the beach.
This solid two-storey family home is being offered for sale for the first time.
According to the listing agent, Bill Anastasiadis, the home oozes potential, and the owner will listen to offers before the auction.
"This home would suit families and people looking to renovate or re-build their dream home whilst looking to enjoy a relaxed beach area," said Mr Anastasiadis.
There are five large bedrooms, a separate lounge room, a large, well-appointed kitchen with plenty of cupboard space and a breakfast bar and dining area.
The home has two bathrooms plus plumbing for an additional bathroom in one of the bedrooms, which comes complete with its own little kitchenette. There are high ceilings throughout.
This opens up to a covered outdoor patio area complete with an outdoor BBQ/kitchen, leading to a private backyard complete with a lock-up shed/workshop.
To top all of this off, there is a granny flat, a separate storage room, an oversized carport with parking for four cars, and lock-up gates.
This is a perfect opportunity for growing families, an extended large family or a smart investor to capitalise on multiple rental streams from this property.
