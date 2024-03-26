Impressive family home

4 beds | 3 baths | 2 baths
This distinguished family retreat unveils a unique fusion of impressive proportions and architectural eminence.
From this elevated position, relish in sweeping views that stretch from Gunnamatta Bay to Jibbon, Bundeena, and beyond.
The home has an exceptionally wide frontage of about 24.385m. From here, you can embrace the breathtaking triple-aspect water views
Using timeless high-end materials, combined with stylish contemporary appointments, this residence boasts seamless integration of the functional open layout, which harmoniously flows to the multiple outdoor entertaining areas.
The deluxe, state-of-the-art stone kitchen features an oversized island bench and high-end appliances, including an induction cooktop, teppanyaki plate and wok burner.
Retreat to the main suite, which has an expansive ensuite, walk-in robe, and a private balcony with exceptional panoramic views.
There are three further generous bedrooms plus a separate study/home office. Downstairs, you will find a versatile multipurpose room.
There is a sparkling in-ground pool with a northern exposure and a private timber deck amid a manicured garden. With a choice of multiple outdoor entertaining spaces, you can host your guests in style.
With ample storage solutions, you will have room for all your belongings. There is a double garage with an additional second driveway for abundant off-street parking.
All this is set amidst prestigious residences in a highly sought-after blue-chip locale.
