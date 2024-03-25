St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Sharks bring their fans back to earth

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated March 25 2024 - 3:22pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tigers captain Api Koroisau who helped deliver the first win under new coach Benji Marshall. Picture NRL Images/Porteous
Tigers captain Api Koroisau who helped deliver the first win under new coach Benji Marshall. Picture NRL Images/Porteous

Just when supporters start to get confident the Sharks bring them back to reality with a surprise 32-6 belting by the winless West Tigers at Leichhardt Oval on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.