How to prioritise your health while you travel in Australia

Make health a priority without compromising on the excitement of travel. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content by Instant Consult.



When you're packing your bags for an Australian adventure, it's easy to throw your usual health routines out the window. Different foods, changing time zones and the rush of exploring new places can all take a toll on your well-being.

Looking after yourself might not be the first thing on your mind as you plan your trip, but keeping healthy on the go doesn't mean you have to miss out on the fun. In fact, taking a few simple steps lets you enjoy every experience without the worry of getting sick slowing you down.

So, how do you maintain good health when there's so much to see and do? It's all about being prepared and making smart choices. Let's explore how you can make health a priority without compromising on the excitement of travel.

Pack your meds and a handy first-aid kit

First things first: medication and a first-aid kit are must-haves in your travel bag.

Before you even start packing clothes, take a moment to gather all your prescribed medications. Check their expiry dates, and make sure you have enough to last your entire trip, plus a little extra for unexpected delays.

Next, put together a well-stocked first-aid kit. Alongside band-aids and antiseptic wipes, consider including pain relievers, anti-allergy medication and anything else you regularly rely on. If you're planning outdoor adventures, add sunburn relief cream and insect repellent.

Use telehealth if you need help

Health concerns can pop up while you're on the move. That's where telehealth services from providers like Instant Consult come in handy: they offer a practical solution without putting a pause on your travel plans.

Instant Consult connects you to a fully qualified, registered and experienced doctor from anywhere in Australia via video call. Getting started is simple: download the app, sign up and request a consult. In about 15 minutes or less, you'll be speaking to an online doctor who can offer advice, prescribe medication or send medical certificates straight to your app inbox.

If you're in need of medical support while exploring the sights of Australia, remember that help is just an app away. Download the Instant Consult app now for healthcare at your fingertips, no matter where your travels take you.

Eat smart and drink plenty of water

Exploring Australia means you're likely to be on the move, and it's easy to fall into the trap of fast food or skipping meals. However, making smarter eating choices will fuel your adventures more effectively.

Try to eat balanced meals and incorporate fruits and veggies whenever you can. Australia offers a bounty of fresh produce, so take advantage.

Hydration is critical, too, especially if you're heading into some of the hotter, dryer regions. Always carry a water bottle with you and fill it up at safe drinking stations. If you're indulging in Australia's excellent coffees or local wines, remember to balance it out with even more water.

Sleep well and beat the jet lag

Jet lag can be a real downer, especially if you're crossing multiple time zones to get to Australia. Once you're there, try to adjust to the local time as quickly as possible. Exposure to natural sunlight during the day can help reset your internal clock.

Sticking to a regular bedtime helps, too. It might be tempting to stretch your evenings out, but consistency in your sleep schedule strengthens your body's sleep-wake cycle and improves the quality of your rest.

Keep moving

Staying active is important to your well-being, even on a relaxing holiday.

Walking is perhaps the easiest way to keep moving, and Australia's cities are filled with parks, coastal walks and hiking trails. Even a daily stroll can make a difference by helping circulate your blood and keep your muscles engaged. If you're more adventurous, try incorporating activities like swimming, cycling or even joining a local yoga class.