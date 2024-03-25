Dylan's shire support crowd gathers for Idol watch party

A big support crowd has gathered in Sutherland Shire on Monday night to cheer on Australian Idol finalist Dylan Wright.
Family, friends and fans are at Sharks Kareela, where Channel 7 is crossing live to the packed club throughout the evening, when the winner of the show will be announced.
Dylan, who grew up in Sutherland Shire, attended Port Hacking High School, and has performed in the shire at council events and at various entertainment venues.
The young father moved to the northern rivers of NSW with his wife and two daughters, but still calls the shire his second home, still supporting his favourite footy team, Cronulla Sharks.
Voting has closed. On Sunday night, Dylan performed Never Tear Us Apart by INXS, and What About Me with former Idol contestant, Shannon Noll. The duet got a standing ovation from the live audience.
It was that memorable moment that stand-in judge Guy Sebastian said, might just clinch the win.
Dylan, a talented singer and guitarist, has a one in three chance of winning the title. Dylan is up against Amy Reeves from WA and Denvah Baker-Moller from QLD.
