St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Dylan's shire support crowd gathers for Idol watch party

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated March 25 2024 - 8:25pm, first published 7:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures supplied

A big support crowd has gathered in Sutherland Shire on Monday night to cheer on Australian Idol finalist Dylan Wright.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.