How students at this school became better writers

EK
By Eva Kolimar
March 28 2024 - 11:30am
Sylvania High School students Thomas Gibson, Zoe Ormonde and Arsenia Gatziastras with principal Renee Holz. The school has improved in its HSC results by tailoring writing across all subjects. Picture by Chris Lane
There goes the saying 'practice makes perfect' but teachers at Sylvania High School prefer to inspire students by reminding them that 'practice makes permanent'.

