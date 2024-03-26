St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Licia's 16th win at Royal Easter Show in ancient craft of quilling

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated March 26 2024 - 6:55pm, first published 4:01pm
Licia Politis with her winning work,Paper Garden of the Sea. Picture supplied
Licia Politis, of Como, has won first prize at the Sydney Royal Easter Show in the ancient craft of quilling for the sixteenth time.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

