Licia's 16th win at Royal Easter Show in ancient craft of quilling

Licia Politis, of Como, has won first prize at the Sydney Royal Easter Show in the ancient craft of quilling for the sixteenth time.
For the thirteenth time, her work,was selected by the judges for inclusion in the show's arts and crafts Standard of Excellence Showcase.
Quilling, also known as paper filigree or paper rolling, is the art of manipulating strips of paper or cards, using techniques such as rolling, looping, curling and twisting.
Projects can range from simple gift tags and cards to pictures, jewellery, 3D models and the decoration of objects.
Licia's winning entry this year is titled Paper Garden of the Sea.
"Quilling has been around for a couple of centuries," she said. "It probably started with the nuns rolling up the edges of manuscripts cut off by the monks.
"It involves just paper and glue and a tool, something as simple as a toothpick. In England they roll them with their fingers, which I am not very good at.
"I buy all my paper pre-cut and manipulate it with different quilling techniques, including rolling, scrolling and fringing to get the design.
"We have about 30-40 members in the Sydney Quillers Group, who meet every three months at the Revesby Workers Club."
Licia started quilling about 30 years ago after seeing it at Sutherland Library.
"I suppose it is relaxing, even though it can be tiring," she said.
"There is something about paper which appeals to me. I work with a lot of colours. Each time I do a piece I strive to improve."
At the 2019 Sydney Royal Easter Show, Licia's Succulent Wreath entry won the Frances Binnie Award, given to the most meritorious exhibit in the Standard of Excellence Showcase.
It was the first time quilling or paper art of any kind had received the Frances Binnie prize.
