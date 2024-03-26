Kogarah's 90.1 NBC FM radio needs more announcers

The St George region's own community radio station 90.1 NBC FM is seeking more announcers.
90.1 NBC FM was first started as Sydney's first full-time suburban community radio station in 1983 and is on air 24 hours a day.
Based at Kogarah, the station is operated by over 100 volunteers and features two on-air studios, a dubbing studio and a comprehensive music library.
It caters to the needs of the ethnic communities resident in the area including Arabic, Greek, French , Macedonian, Samoan, Spanish, Indian and Chinese as well as English an is broadcast across St George including Canterbury, Hurstville, Rockdale, Marrickville, and Kogarah.
90.1 NBC FM breakfast announcer and Chief Executive Officer Paul McGrath said the station needs more volunteer presenters for its English programs.
"If we can get three or four new volunteer presenters I'd be very happy," Mr McGrath said.
"But we need more to work in the background as fill-in presenters.
"They don't need any experience. I put them through the training and explain the formats, how to present a program on-air, how to do interviews and how to use the studio equipment," he said.
"Those who are interested should have a passion for broadcasting, a bright and outgoing personality and clear speech.
"But is more about passion. The people here really love to be involved in community radio.
"The reward is giving back to the community and being part of the community. And it's not just about being on the air. It's the work behind the scenes as well. They would go to community events and talk to people about the radio station."
The Community Broadcasting Association of Australia conducts an independent survey of community radio every two years.
"They told us we have an audience reach of about 75,000 people in the average week," Mr McGrath said.
"We reach about 165,699 in an average month and have 23,671 exclusive listeners which means they listen to only us and no other radio station.
"The survey also shows why people listen to radio stations like us. Number one, they like the specialist music programs; two they listen to programs that are not available elsewhere; and three they listen for the local information and local news.
"But the main reason they listen is because community radio supports local artists and the announcers sound like ordinary people - one of us."
Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer presenter at 90.1 NBC FM can phone Paul McGrath on 9534 2777.
