St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Kogarah's 90.1 NBC FM radio needs more announcers

JG
By Jim Gainsford
March 26 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
90.1 NBC FM's announcer and chief executive, Paul McGrath. Picture: Chris Lane
90.1 NBC FM's announcer and chief executive, Paul McGrath. Picture: Chris Lane

The St George region's own community radio station 90.1 NBC FM is seeking more announcers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.