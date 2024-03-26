Mayoral Minute with Sam Elmir: Kogarah a place of innovation and growth

By changing how we move through our city - walking, running, cycling, and scootering - allows us to understand the details of our streets, the way only a local can, and connect to our community. In the first month of the escooter trial there were over 2,000 trips in Kogarah with many businesses requesting parking for the scooters outside their shops and businesses. Whilst change can be challenging, we are finding new ways to embrace our curiosity and experiencing the benefits.