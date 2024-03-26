Chris Minns shares life lessons with young Coptics

Local youth got to know NSW Premier and Kogarah MP Chris Minns beyond his political persona last week.
Mr Minns visited St Mary and St Mina's Coptic Orthodox Church, Bexley on March 22 to meet the local Coptic youth group and to share insights into his own views of life, family and friendship.
It was not just a formal visit but also the chance for local youth and the Premier to take part in an insightful Q&A session.
Mr Minns shared personal wisdom about key life lessons focusing on the invaluable role of family and friends.
Reflecting on his own experiences, he said, "When you retire, you won't ask yourself why you didn't spend more time working, but rather you will ask why you didn't spend more time with your loved ones."
Mr Minns' visit coincided with the Lenten period, a time of significant spiritual reflection and commitment for the Coptic Youth.
"His encouragement of the free practice of faith added a meaningful layer to the event, acknowledging the importance of spiritual growth and community in shaping young lives," a spokesman for St Mary and St Mina's Coptic Orthodox Church said.
"The youth meeting served as a bridge between different generations, with Mr Minns emphasising the collective journey of faith and the strength found in communal support.
"His participation in the meeting was not just a gesture of goodwill but a testament to the value he places on engaging with the community and supporting its spiritual and social endeavors.
"The Premier's visit to the Bexley Coptic Orthodox Church was a memorable occasion for all present.
"It underscored the importance of leadership that connects with its constituents on a personal level, offering both guidance and encouragement.
"As the youth left the meeting, they carried with them not only the premier's wise words but also a renewed sense of the importance of family, friends, and faith in their lives."
