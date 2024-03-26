Bravery awards for SES volunteers after hatchback washes off Audley Weir

Two SES volunteers, who braved dangerous floodwater in pursuit of a car washed off Audley Weir, have been recognised with bravery awards.
Fiona Butlin from the Sutherland unit and Elyse Riordan from the Cronulla unit were awarded a Commissioner's Commendation for Courage for their actions performed in torrential rain on February 9, 2023.
Ms Butlin and Ms Riordan launched their rescue craft into what a park ranger described as extremely violent and fast flowing flood waters, after a hatchback was swept off the Audley Weir and carried downstream.
Bystanders had told the rescuers that a person had been seen in the water near the car.
After a search over the following hour, all vehicle occupants were accounted for safely.
"We don't do it for recognition, we do it for the community," Ms Butlin said.
"The people we help are having the worst day of their life - helping them is our reward."
Dozens of other volunteers were also recognised for their service in widespread flash flooding across Sydney on the same day.
In a 24-hour period on the February 9, 2023, NSW SES volunteers responded to 1315 incidents, including 64 flood rescues.
Commissioner Carlene York presented awards to more than 200 volunteers for courage, outstanding service and long service at the NSW SES Metro Zone awards.
"These awards are an important way we can show our appreciation for the hard work and dedication many SES volunteers have for their communities," Commissioner York said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.