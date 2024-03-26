St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Bravery awards for SES volunteers after hatchback washes off Audley Weir

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated March 26 2024 - 5:01pm, first published 4:54pm
Fiona Butlin and Elyse Riordan receive their awards from SES Commissioner Carlene York. Picture supplied
Two SES volunteers, who braved dangerous floodwater in pursuit of a car washed off Audley Weir, have been recognised with bravery awards.

