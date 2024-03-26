Early voting in Cook byelection starts on day after Easter break

Early voting centres for the Cook byelection will open the day after the Easter break.
Four voting centres will open at 8.30am on Tuesday April 2 and continue to Friday April 12.
The locations are:
Caringbah: St Phil's Anglican Church Hall, 402 Port Hacking Rd.
Cronulla: Shop 7 38-60 Croydon Road.
Miranda: Bellingara Netball Stadium.
Sans Souci: Ramsgate Scout Hall, 38 Park Road.
The six candidates contesting the April 13 byelection, their position on the ballot paper and home suburbs are:
Further voting information: aec.gov.au/cook/
