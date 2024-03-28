Decades of gifts come to an end

"One of my former staffers, Shane Kocass, has been a long-time employee of Mortdale Wholesalers, working there since he was in school. It has always been a pleasure to wander by and stop in for a quick chat. I thank Sue and Greg for their service to our community. We will miss them dearly, however the impact they have left on Mortdale will be remembered for years to come. I wish them the very best for the next chapter in their lives."

