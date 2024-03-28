Decades of gifts come to an end

A family owned Mortdale business, a few years shy of its 60th birthday, is closing this year.
Mortdale Wholesalers, a popular gift shop that opened 57 years ago, is having its final farewell in a few weeks.
The business is run by Greg and Susan Young, and with their two children, they made the store a family hub. It has provided custom gifts to its loyal customers, and has long supported animal welfare, as Greg and Sue are passionate about the cause.
The shop was established in Pitt Street, Mortdale, which was the main hub of the suburb at the time. Then it moved to Morts Road, 30 years ago. The shop was originally owned by Greg's father, who is now 93 years of age.
Greg and Sue took over, but have decided to retire, so they can continue their volunteer work fostering dogs and cats.
It's an emotional end to a long but happy journey, Sue said. "We have been really honoured to be part of the local community for five decades," she said. "We have supported and donated to all the local schools, sports clubs, Meals on Wheels, Resourceful Australian Indian Network (RAIN) and Sydney Children's Hospital - which is coming to collect whatever stock is left. Our gift wrapping has raised $3000 for Sydney Dogs and Cats Home and other animal rescues."
Customers can still support the small business by snapping up a bargain until doors close on April 20. The store has up to 50 per cent off.
"We have had three generations coming in to say goodbye," Sue said. "We have a lot of 'dog customers' - 25 regular dogs every day that come in for a treat."
Oatley MP Mark Coure recently spoke in Parliament about Mortdale Wholesalers. "Local businesses are the backbone of my community. I bid farewell to a small business that is very close to my heart," Mr Coure said.
"Opening in 1969, Mortdale Wholesalers has been providing homewares, birthday cards, kitchen appliances and much more. It has been a part of Mortdale for as long as I can remember. I have known the owners, Sue and Greg Young, for many years. While running a successful small business for so long is no easy feat, they have tackled every challenge head-on.
"One of my former staffers, Shane Kocass, has been a long-time employee of Mortdale Wholesalers, working there since he was in school. It has always been a pleasure to wander by and stop in for a quick chat. I thank Sue and Greg for their service to our community. We will miss them dearly, however the impact they have left on Mortdale will be remembered for years to come. I wish them the very best for the next chapter in their lives."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.