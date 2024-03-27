St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Man charged after allegedly carrying gel blaster on train from Allawah

Updated March 27 2024 - 12:36pm, first published 12:34pm
A man has been charged after allegedly travelling with a gel blaster on a train from Allawah to Sydenham.

