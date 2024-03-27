Man charged after allegedly carrying gel blaster on train from Allawah

A man has been charged after allegedly travelling with a gel blaster on a train from Allawah to Sydenham.
Gel blasters are toy look-alike guns, which shoot a gel pellet that has been soaked in water.
A police statement said "officers attached to Police Transport Command - Central were called to Redfern Station after a firearm was seen on a seat about 8.10am on March 22".
"Police were told a man had been sitting alone on a seat after boarding the train about 7.45am at Allawah," the statement said.
"The firearm was seen shortly after the man left the train at Sydenham and passengers alerted rail staff, who called police.
"Following inquiries, a 43-year-old man was arrested at a home in Carlton about 3am today (Wednesday).
"He was taken to Kogarah Police Station where he was charged with enter/leave restricted area not process ticket, possess unauthorised prohibited firearm, acquire etc prohibited firearm - subject prohibition order,
"The man has been refused bail to appear in Sutherland Local Court later today."
The NSW Police website says, " Gel Blasters are illegal in NSW. There is no genuine reason to possess or use a Gel Blaster in NSW. As such, you cannot apply for a Permit to Acquire (PTA) a Gel Blaster and they are unable to be registered in NSW.
"It is an offence to supply, acquire, possess or use a firearm that is not registered.
"In NSW, a Gel Blaster has been classified as an air gun, which is defined as a firearm. The gel ball has been similarly classified as ammunition. In addition, Gel Blasters that substantially duplicate in appearance a military firearm, are classified as a prohibited firearm. Regardless of these classifications, no genuine reason exists to possess or use a Gel Blaster in NSW."
