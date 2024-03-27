Updated: Toddler missing from Miranda found safe and well

A two-year-old girl reported missing from Miranda yesterday (Tuesday) has been "located safe and well" near Port Stephens, police say.
A police statement said, when the child could not be located, officers attached to Sutherland Shire Police Area Command were notified and commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.
"Following extensive inquiries and an appeal for assistance, she was located about 3.50pm today (Wednesday)in Taro, near Port Stephens.
"Police would like to thank the media and the community for their assistance."
