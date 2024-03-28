Major upgrade for Flip Out Caringbah under new franchisees with mums' perspective

A major upgrade has been announced for the Flip Out trampoline centre at Caringbah under new franchisees, who say their approach is guided by being mothers as well as business owners.
Lisa Hillenaar has two children aged 12 and 14, while business partner Simone Yammine has a 16-month-old son Louis and is expecting her second child in May.
Their partners who work in the building and financial sectors are providing support, and they are also drawing heavily on the experience of long-time manager Kim Saleh.
Ms Hillenaar said the entire site would undergo a comprehensive makeover with new fit-outs, aimed at enhancing the experience for visitors of all age.
"New equipment has been ordered and we are looking at doing [the upgrade] in June-July," she said.
"That's usually the busiest time, but our feeling is 'let's get it done'.
"We are introducing a few different elements, including a climbing wall and and an area for little children.
"However, essentially it will still be a trampoline centre."
Ms Hillenaar said the centre, which has about 30 employees, had operated for about 10 years and was "looking a bit tired".
The new franchisees see it as a good business investment, while being something that aligns with their personal passion for fitness and exercise.
"We have a strong vision to improve the health and fitness of all kids in the region," Ms Hillenaar said
"We believe that by encouraging kids to be active and healthy from a young age, in a safe environment, we can make a positive impact on their overall well-being and development."
Ms Hillenaar said they were not concerned about the prospect of competition from a proposed new trampoline park in the same area.
"We have a lot of local support and, while people are always going to try out something new, we think our customers will still come here," she said.
"My goal is to make sure we provide great customer service and ensure they have a really good time."
A development application (DA) has been lodged to change the use of the Amart Furniture distribution premises at 9 Box Road, Caringbah, to a Bounce trampoline park at a cost of $1.8 million.
There are 21 Bounce centres in Australia, including two recently established in Sydney - at Homebush and Cromer.
The DA said Bounce facilities generally provide around 3000 square meters of interconnected indoor trampolines, adventure features, airbags, and tumble tracks.
Sky Zone Miranda, which operated for three years before its closure in 2019, was 3800 square metres.
