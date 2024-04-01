Ella wins Silver World crown

Cronulla's Ella Boot is now the WBC Silver Lightweight World Champion after her win against Thailand's controversial fighter Usanakorn Thawilsuhannawang on March 23 at Bankstown.
Ella sealed her win early in the 5th round with a dominating controlled and composed performance throughout the match.
After having 45 amateur fights Ella's pro record is now 6-0 and if she thought no one would fight her before this bout-now its going to be very tough to find opponents.
Ella said her goal is to become undisputed world champion in the lightweight division.
"This morning I woke up the WBC silver lightweight world champion- so it's a good stepping stone.
"Words can't express how grateful I am of everyone in my team, my family, friends, sponsors and everyone supporting me," she said.
"There's much more to come in 2024 for Team Ella."
Boot has rapidly risen to become the nation's most dangerous female pound-for-pound fighter.
