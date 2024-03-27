Mortdale streetscape upgrade to be completed in April

The delayed Mortdale Streetscape upgrade works are expected to be completed in April, Georges River Council was told this week.
Delays in the project are frustrating local shopkeepers and residents with the owner of the Mortdale IGA, Joseph Vitagliano saying his business has lost between 10 to 20 per cent of revenue because of the streetscape works.
Last month, Councillor Christina Jamieson submitted a Notice of Motion calling for the council to proactively contact affected business owners to identify issues so Council's contractor can rectify them.
Councillor Jamieson asked the council for an update on when the Mortdale Streetscape works will be completed.
She asked a series of questions including when any defects will be rectified, whether there is any signage to update residents on the works and what actions were taken to ensure that the constituents' concerns of dust and noise were addressed?
"Council has updated the project website to identify the completion of the project in April 2024," according to a written response by council staff submitted to the March 25 council meeting,
"Council continues to work with the contractor and Ausgrid to expedite the completion of the Mortdale Town Centre Upgrade Project, where possible."
Letters have been distributed to all retailers providing an update of works and a contact point for all retailer concerns regarding the project.
The cleaning of the whole Mortdale Upgrade area to be completed as part of paver sealing and the completion of the project.
"Council continues to ensure that its contractors meet NSW EPA regulations within the Protection of the Environment Operations Act 1997 to limit impacts to the surrounding environment and residents," the council said.
