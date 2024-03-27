St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Mortdale streetscape upgrade to be completed in April

JG
By Jim Gainsford
March 27 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left, Patricia Mallos of the Heritage Pharmacy, resident David Martin and Jana Kostadinovska on Morts Road. Picture: John Veage
From left, Patricia Mallos of the Heritage Pharmacy, resident David Martin and Jana Kostadinovska on Morts Road. Picture: John Veage

The delayed Mortdale Streetscape upgrade works are expected to be completed in April, Georges River Council was told this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.