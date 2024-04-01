South's season starts

Sydney Rugby Union has announced the fixtures for all eighteen rounds of the 2024 Charter Hall Shute Shield season, with the competition officially kicking off on Saturday April 6 with Southern Districts taking on Warringah at their home Forshaw Rugby Park at 3pm.
It's being called Super Saturday with all Grade and Colts at home - it's also Community and Juniors Day with Minis from the Southern and Warringah region kicking off early.
The Souths club has also announced the appointment of Joe Barakat to the role of Head Coach for the 2024 season.
Joe's appointment heralds the return of one of the club's Favourite Sons, having played and coached with St George and Southern Districts during his long and successful career.
Joe embodies the Rebels spirit, and was in fact the very first Club Captain of the merged Southern Districts club in 1989.
Joe also happens to be one of the most successful rugby coaches to have come from the club, with coaching roles at every level of the game from 1st XV schoolboy rugby, junior academies, Shute Shield, Super Rugby, and international experience with NTT and Toshiba in Japan, and the famous Ulster club in Northern Ireland.
The key areas of expertise Joe brings align with the heart and soul of Southern Districts Rugby - focus on defence, set piece and forwards attack.
Joe said he has always wanted to come home and coach his old club, but circumstances never allowed this to happen.
"This opportunity allows me to work with the players and coaches to change the fortunes of this great club in the South.
"It will be a challenge, but the good people already at the club deserve better results and delivering these will be satisfying".
Club President Brad Devine said they believe this is a significant step in the journey they are undertaking to re-establish the great club's reputation in Sydney Rugby.
The Rebels are looking forward to 2024, and seeing the great work done off field in recent times beginning to show in strong results across the grades .
Founded in 1924, the Shield Shield is Sydney's premier grade rugby union competition, and the trophy was established in honour of the late Robert Elliott Stewart Shute who passed away on June 5, 1922, following a match at Manly Oval.
SRU General Manager Peter Watkins said the Charter Hall Shute Shield is an incredibly proud and historic rugby competition, and he looks forward to seeing all the rugby community and fans enjoying the action in 2024.
"The countdown is well and truly underway for the 2024 season."
The competition consists of thirteen clubs around Sydney and Newcastle and the 2024 season will begin with a host of blockbuster matchups, including a clash between heavyweights Norths and Sydney University.
