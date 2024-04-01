St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
South's season starts

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated April 1 2024 - 3:16pm, first published 12:32pm
Southern Districts Rugby Club Captain Jake Douglas tries to stem the Galloping Greens attack last season. Picture John Veage
Sydney Rugby Union has announced the fixtures for all eighteen rounds of the 2024 Charter Hall Shute Shield season, with the competition officially kicking off on Saturday April 6 with Southern Districts taking on Warringah at their home Forshaw Rugby Park at 3pm.

