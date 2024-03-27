Councillor Kent Johns says remarks about 'dumb' shire community were 'stupid'

Sutherland Shire councillor and former mayor Kent Johns says derogatory comments he made about his local community after drinking too much were "stupid remarks that I fully regret".
The remarks were recorded at a local government conference at Cessnock in October 2022 and followed a bruising Liberal Party upper house preselection contest which Cr Johns lost.
The Australian reported that, among a range of offensive comments, Cr Johns told a number of people present: "The Sutherland Shire Council, they do the best for our community - by the way the community is f..ken stupid. They are the dumbest f..kers in the world."
Cr Johns told the Leader, "I have to wear this myself, I drank too much. It was after a nasty preselection".
"It is not the person I am. They are just stupid remarks that I fully regret."
Cr Johns said he was trying to say "Sutherland Shire deserve a better council".
"I was just not putting words together, but that doesn't mean I wasn't responsible for them no matter what you drink," he said.
Other Liberal councillors were mortified by Cr Johns' behaviour and are privately saying there is no way he can remain part of the team for the council election in September.
Some believe he should consider stepping down immediately.
The Liberal team for the election is expected to be chosen in July-August.
Cr Johns said he would "have to consider everything".
"I was leaning towards not running anyway, I will have to talk to friends and family." he said.
The release of the recording, along with a video with further damaging material, taken at the same time, are being seen as "payback" following the Cook preselection contest.
