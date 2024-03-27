St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

The Bexley hair salon bridging the generation gap

JG
By Jim Gainsford
March 28 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It is a meeting of the generations at Giselle and Andrew Hair Salon, Bexley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.