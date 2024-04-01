St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Mai the mighty another victory

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated April 1 2024 - 11:27am, first published 11:06am
Hurstville's female boxing talent Mai Solomon. Picture John Veage
Hurstville boxing talent Mai Solomon won her latest fight last week on the Stan Sport - The Fists and the Furious - fight card in Ipswich.

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

