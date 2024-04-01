Mai the mighty another victory

Hurstville boxing talent Mai Solomon won her latest fight last week on the Stan Sport - The Fists and the Furious - fight card in Ipswich.
It was headlined by Tevita Pangai Junior and Paulo Aokuso in a huge fight night in Queensland.
Tevita Pangai Junior knocking out Raphael Sa'u.
Solomon defeated Thai boxer Sawanya Srisawat by KO in a six round Super Fly Weight Women's bout.
It was her sixth Pro fight for a 5-1 record - she is a two times MASA Australasian champ.
Soliman made her professional boxing debut with a dominant win, however, when she fought for the vacant Australasian flyweight title in her second fight, she lost by a split decision.
Solomon thanked her supporters and Stan Sport.
"I've started the year with a win on such a great platform.
"I'm grateful for the strength to keep fighting, the faith to never give up, and the hard work that got me here.
"Victory is sweet, but the journey is what makes it worth it," she said
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.