Sutherland FC juniors make the Joeys squad

John Veage
John Veage
Updated April 1 2024 - 12:12pm, first published 11:44am
Jordan Graoroski and Jai Ajanovic have been called up for the under 17 Australian Subway Socceroos Joeys Squad. Picture John Veage
Two Sutherland Sharks FC juniors and best mates Jordan Graoroski and Jai Ajanovic have made the final cut and have been called up for the under 17 Australian Subway Socceroos Joeys Squad.

