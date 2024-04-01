Sutherland FC juniors make the Joeys squad

Two Sutherland Sharks FC juniors and best mates Jordan Graoroski and Jai Ajanovic have made the final cut and have been called up for the under 17 Australian Subway Socceroos Joeys Squad.
The Joeys represents the country in men's international under-17 football.
SAP Youth Seniors Jordan Graoroski (15) and goalkeeper Jai Ajanovic (16) have gone into a two week football camp in Italy and will play friendlies against Switzerland and Inter Milan.
Ajanovic who played for Gymea United had played all his junior football with the Sharks alongside Jordan up until this season before being picked up by the Central Coast Mariners.
Sutherland FC Attacker Graoroski played his junior football for Gwawley Bay FC.
The teenagers have been playing together since the u10s and were both in the NSW team for the last two Australian Championships.
They now compete against each other as members of the Sutherland and Central Coast U20 squads.
Ajanovic said it was a really good result and obviously very exciting.
"We are the next generation and we haven't even all been together yet - but we have been playing with and against some of them in state competitions."
Graoroski said they were looking forward to testing themselves.
"We will learn what it's like to play international football and represent our country.
"Hopefully this will lead to opportunities to play in the Junior World Cup."
There are two big tournaments for the Joeys next year, the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2025 scheduled for April and the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025.
Subway Joeys' Head Coach, Brad Maloney has named a 24-player squad to travel to Italy for an intensive two-week camp, featuring some of Australia's brightest players born in 2008/09, as this age group begins its journey through a new qualification cycle.
The squad - which includes five European-based players - will train at the Australian Institute of Sport European Training Centre in Varese from April 5-19, playing two friendlies against U-16 Switzerland and U-17 Inter Milan FC.
Maloney said he was eager to embark on a new journey to qualify for next year's FIFA U-17 World Cup with this group of players.
"We've worked extremely hard over the last 12 months, scouting and monitoring players based both in Australian and abroad, ensuring we've identified the best emerging talent for future Australian national teams," he said.
"Our focus during this camp is not just on honing individual skills but introducing this group to our playing philosophy and principles, while also laying the foundations for the strong and supportive team culture we want to see within all our national teams.
"Having this camp in Italy provides this playing group with a taste for what to expect as a professional footballer and to have two matches against strong European opposition will also provide a marker as we prepare for October's Asian Cup Qualifiers."
