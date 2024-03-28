'Win for community': Future of ex-Caringbah High School site uncertain

The future of the former Caringbah High School site is uncertain after court proceedings over a proposal for 648 apartments were discontinued.
Cr Leanne Farmer, who has been supporting residents fighting the proposal, said Sutherland Shire Council's legal team had advised the applicant had discontinued proceedings in the Land and Environment Court in their entirety and the DA (development application) won't be proceeding.
Cr Farmer said it was "a big win for the local community, Cronulla Precinct, North Cronulla Precinct and the neighbourhood for stopping this overdevelopment".
"A huge amount of work was done behind the scenes including due diligence on infrastructure, access and possible site contamination," she said.
"This is a real win for people power and testament to what we can do when we work together."
Developer Michael Nasser, whose family company purchased the site from the Education Department for about $20 million in 2012 said on Thursday, "We have been very resilient for 11 years. At the moment, we are in 'no man's land' and we don't know what to do."
Mr Nasser said he believed the proposal they had put forward would benefit the community, particularly at a time when there was a housing shortage.
"The legal team representing the council did everything possible to make sure it didn't go through," he said.
An appeal was lodged with the Land and Environment Court in 2022 on the basis of deemed refusal by the council and independent planning panel of a DA to "upsize" the development to 686 units by adding 243 more apartments to the court-approved plans.
Following community opposition, the developer amended the DA in December 2023 to reduce the number of apartments by 38, which residents claimed was "a token attempt to address a major issue of overpopulation".
Court proceedings were due to start with an onsite meeting on Tuesday this week, with the Senior NSW Land and Environment Commissioner Susan Dixon, followed by two days in a courtroom.
However, residents received notification on Monday from the council the developer had sought to amend the application.
The application was refused and the court dates, including the onsite meeting, were cancelled.
