'Win for community': Future of ex-Caringbah High School site uncertain

Updated March 29 2024 - 7:01am, first published 6:29am
The former Caringbah High School site, which is being used temporarily for parking and materials for the adjoining development.
The future of the former Caringbah High School site is uncertain after court proceedings over a proposal for 648 apartments were discontinued.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

