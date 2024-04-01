Sharks GF mural unveiled

As the Sharks announced a new all-time club Membership record after shattering the 16,000 barrier for the first time this season the club unveiled the famous 'Up Up Cronulla' mural at its new home at PointsBet Stadium.
The artwork is an iconic tribute to the historic 2016 premiership win which now proudly adorns the home of the Sharks, of Paul Gallen and Andrew Ettingshausen .
Thanks to the support of Shore Hire, the Sharks engaged renowned street artist Sid Tapia to replicate his famous 'Up Up Cronulla' painting that stood proudly on a local shop wall from 2018 until being demolished to make way for developments in November 2023.
With the artwork covering the entire outer wall of PointsBet Stadium adjacent to Gate 1, fans can relive this moment year-round.
You can see it right there tears of joy I call it- Andrew Ettingshausen
Cronulla supporters who attended the blockbuster Easter Sunday NRL win against the Raiders were among the first on a game day to admire the piece in its full glory and take a photo.
The emotional embrace between Gallen - after leading the team to a long-awaited maiden NRL Grand Final victory in 2016 over the Storm - and club great Ettingshausen encapsulated the feelings of joy and relief among the Sharks fans.
NRL photographer Grant Trouville captured the legendary on-field moment.
Sharks CEO Dino Mezzatesta said the original Up Up Cronulla mural was a true Shire landmark, so it's fitting for a new version to live at PointsBet Stadium.
"The image of Gal and ET, the greatest Sharks players of their respective generations, coming together when we won the 2016 premiership after a 50-year wait is permanently etched into the minds of our die-hard fans. Now, it's on display at our home.
"We're grateful for the support of Shore Hire and artist Sid Tapia. Its an inspirational reminder of our finest moment as we strive for more glory."
Gallen thanked Trouville, Tapia, Shore Hire and the club for preserving the image, calling it "the best moment of my rugby league career without a doubt".
"Probably, other than having kids, the greatest moment of my life. It's something that I'll never forget. It was a pinch-yourself moment.
"I signed to the club because of a guy like ET back in '99 and to share that moment with him was amazing."
ET, who played 328 first-grade games for the club said "You can see it right there - tears of joy I call it"
