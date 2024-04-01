St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Sharks GF mural unveiled

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated April 1 2024 - 3:57pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Up UP artwork is covering the entire outer wall of PointsBet Stadium adjacent to Gate 1.Picture John Veage
The Up UP artwork is covering the entire outer wall of PointsBet Stadium adjacent to Gate 1.Picture John Veage
Andrew Ettingshausen relives the moment at PointsBet Stadium. Picture John Veage
Andrew Ettingshausen relives the moment at PointsBet Stadium. Picture John Veage

As the Sharks announced a new all-time club Membership record after shattering the 16,000 barrier for the first time this season the club unveiled the famous 'Up Up Cronulla' mural at its new home at PointsBet Stadium.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.