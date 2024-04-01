Saints go marching in to Belvidere Cup win

The biggest game of the NSW Premier Competition has been run and won and it lived up to its promise with St George claiming another famous win in the 125 year old competition.
The Sydney First Grade competition is a true test for NSW and Australian players, from Bradman, O'Reilly and Benaud through to Steve and Mark Waugh, McGrath, Clarke, Starc, Warner, Hazlewood and Steve Smith.
St George and Manly were the top two ranked teams in the leading grade and started their three day battle for the Belvidere Cup on Saturday.
St George had got the better of the Waratahs by five wickets in their round 6 clash but the team from across the bridge had claimed their 10th Club Championship, finishing ahead of Northern Districts with Saints in third.
The three day match was played at Cricket Central at Sydney Olympic Park.
A dominant season saw the Saints clinch the first grade minor premiership, boasting a record of 14 wins and one defeat with a five-wicket victory over Randwick in the qualifying final, followed by a powerful semi-final batting display to hold out defending premiers, Parramatta.
The Saints last achieved Belvidere Cup glory in season 2012/13 and batsman Kurtis Patterson is the only remaining player from that team still playing - with his 12th and highest first grade century (192*) last weekend, Patterson led St George's two-day runs tally with 581 at an average of 96.83.
The last time these two teams met Under 19 ICC World Cup winner, Rafael MacMillan, snared 6-35 and when St George won the toss and elected to bowl MacMillan again shone with the ball taking 5-53 in Manly's first innings 10/140 off 70 overs.
Jonathon Craig-Dobson also did damage taking 3-31 in their 10/140.
The run chase started badly with NSW opener Blake Nikitaras falling for a fourth ball duck and partner Matt Rodgers for 7- their strength is their batting and fellow Blues Blake Macdonald , Kurtis Patterson and skipper Nicholas Stapleton steadied the ship guiding them to a first innings lead of 10/209.
Fifteen wickets fell on day two for 300 runs.
Manly led by 84 at 7/153 after the second day and the Saints lead was quickly wiped away with Oliver Davies not out on 81 off 42 balls.
His wicket was crucial on Monday as the Saints chased the Belvedere for the first time in 11 years.
Davies eventually fell for 105 and they were all out for 183 - Saints Jonathon Craig-Dobson taking 6-53.
In the final run chase the big dogs stood up with Nikitaras (60 n/o) and McDonald (53 n/o) belting their team to victory.
Leaving the 2024 Saints to go marching in.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.