Elegant resort-style living

5 beds | 3 baths | 1 car
With a commanding street frontage, this brand-new luxury home has had no expense spared.
This contemporary family home combines open-plan interiors, soaring high ceilings and fantastic indoor/outdoor spaces to create resort-style living in a prestigious waterside suburb.
Enter through the large floor-to-ceiling void and discover the light-filled living, kitchen and dining area. Huge windows and skylights ensure sunlight all day long.
The stunning chef's kitchen is set around the huge island bench and has top-of-the-line Westinghouse appliances, a butler's pantry, and stone benchtops.
Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, including the huge main retreat with a spacious ensuite, dual walk-in wardrobes and private balcony. The additional living area would make a versatile teenage retreat or study area.
The bedroom on the lower level is perfect for large families, hosting guests or a home office.
The opulent family bathroom includes quality fixtures and fittings, dual vanities, floor-to-ceiling tiles, a shower and a free-standing feature tub.
The outdoor areas of the home are truly a highlight and perfect for families that love to entertain. They include a large outdoor terrace, a low-maintenance backyard, an in-ground plunge pool, and beautifully landscaped gardens.
Michael Luck, the listing agent, said, "This home is ideally positioned in a quiet street just minutes to Ramsgate shopping precinct, local beaches, cafes and restaurants.
"This luxury residence offers a lifestyle of elegance and comfort."
