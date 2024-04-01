St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Unlikely victory

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated April 1 2024 - 3:15pm, first published 1:28pm
Powerful young prop Tuku Hau Tapuha played his third game up front as the Sharks bounced back to defeat the Raiders 36-22 at home. Picture John Veage
The fans had their heads down after the first 20 minutes of the Sharks Raiders game at PointsBet Stadium on Sunday night but they soon lifted with an unbelievable three try surge getting them on their feet.

