Unlikely victory

The fans had their heads down after the first 20 minutes of the Sharks Raiders game at PointsBet Stadium on Sunday night but they soon lifted with an unbelievable three try surge getting them on their feet.
Trailing 18-0 after 23 minutes, Cronulla wrestled back momentum to level the scores at half time before controlling proceedings in the second term, running in three more tries in front of a sell-out crowd at Shark Park, winning 36-22.
In the curtain-raiser, Cronulla's under-21s - who were missing players including Michael Gabrael - endured a tough afternoon in a 30-4 defeat to the Raiders.
It was better news for the Newtown Jets and Raiders game where they shared the points at Henson Park in a 28-all draw. All Sharks teams were depleted through injury to the top grade but Kade Dykes opened the score in his return to grade football, and he was dangerous all game after a year-long hiatus after an ACL injury.
Without five of their star NRL forwards, Cronulla's depth was on show with Cam McInnes leading the way up front and Kayal Iro starring in just his second start at centre.
Both sides traded errors but it was the Raiders who opened the scoring and took control until five-eighth Braydon Trindall split the Raiders' defence, diving over from close range for a crucial try 27 minutes in.
Cronulla put themselves right back in the contest before the break, with Ronaldo Mulitalo finishing off a slick left side - Mulitalo has now scored 16 tries in his past 12 games at PointsBet Stadium.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said they were embarrassing whilst Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon said they were guilty of being their own worst enemy.
"You can't play an opponent like Canberra and not respect that and that was on us. We need to be stronger than that, but I love that we did something about it.
"After that initial stage, I don't think there was a performer out there that was getting it done but then switch hip and everyone started getting it done, no more than Cam McInnes, I think everyone saw that 80-minute performance."
The Sharks now enjoy a bye in Round 5 before meeting with the Rabbitohs on April 13 for a Saturday night clash at Accor Stadium.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.