Scaling new heights with Autism Community Network

Autism Community Network (ACN) is soaring to great heights, just like the autistic individuals they support across 14 local governments areas across NSW.
Autism Awareness month is in April with World Autism Day is April 2.
On April 27, 2024, ACN will be climbing Australia's highest peak, Mount Kosciuszko led by St George resident, Vanessa Gauci, Chief Executive Officer of Autism Community Network.
The inaugural climb, started in 2023, has grown from four people to a team of 12 to date.
Autism Community Network has a goal of $30,000. In 2023 the team of four raised close to $11,000.
"We started the annual climb in 2023 to raise funds, as well as awareness of autism during Autism Awareness Month in April," Vanessa said.
"The mountain represents the great heights autistic individuals can reach. It also represents the challenges individuals and carers can face- with some days feeling like we are climbing a mountain we thought we would literally climb the highest peak in Australia, Mount Kosciouszko."
With an estimated 1 in 70 individuals diagnosed with autism in Australia, and diagnosis becoming more prevalent, early intervention and foundational supports are imperative.
Autism Community Network has been providing these supports since 2011. They provide a range of activities including: free Carers support groups and activities, activities for autistic individuals of all ages - including their much-loved Autistic Adults Social Clubs and Family Days. They also hold online groups, education, information, and advice.
The supports assist individuals and families with building capacity and having the tools and resources for self-advocacy. While the groups promote inclusion, social interaction and provide a safe space to build friendships and relationships.
ACN fills the gaps. For those who are pre-diagnosis, those who have little to no NDIS funding or those who are needing to find their tribe of like-minded individuals who get it, ACN is here to help. Our supports are open to all autistic individuals and their families.
