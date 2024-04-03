Future of koala population in shire 'in jeopardy', new report warns

The koala population in Sutherland Shire has been stable over the last two years, but its "future is in jeopardy" unless a change is made urgently by the state government, a new report warns.
The report by the Sydney Basin Koala Network, covering 2021-23, called for the shire to be listed with other Sydney council areas in the Koala Habitat Protection SEPP (State Environmental Protection Policy), which provides extra measures when development is proposed.
Research, conducted by koala ecologists Biolink, compared the extent of occurrence, area of occupancy, and areas of generational persistence of koalas in the Sydney Basin Bioregion from 2021-2023.
Throughout the Sydney basin, the number of koalas was found to be in decline.
The report said Sutherland Shire's long standing breeding koalas were concentrated in the north west.
"Between 2021 - 2023 there was no significant change in the area where koalas are found in Sutherland," the report said.
"This indicates that the Sutherland population is currently stable".
The report said the future was "in jeopardy".
"Eleven koalas were killed on Heathcote road alone since July 2022," the report said.
"This vehicle strike rate will inevitably lead to population declines if unchecked Vehicle strike hot spots such as Heathcote Road, indicate the koala population is not coping with existing development and traffic volume in this area."
The report said Sutherland Shire was recognised as being in an Area of Regional Koala Significance (ARKS) with a growing koala colony.
"Koalas have been sighted from Barden Ridge to Loftus, Woronora, Heathcote and Engadine and in the Heathcote and Royal National Parks.
"Despite evidence of koalas, Sutherland LGA is not listed in either the Koala SEPP (State Environmental Planning Policy) 2021 or 2020, meaning protections for koalas provided by the SEPP in other Sydney Basin LGAs do not apply.
"Adding Sutherland Shire LGA to a Koala SEPP is urgent as the shire is currently experiencing increasing pressure from development, and also experiencing a significant increase in koala deaths on roads.
"Koalas are moving through the LGA using corridors and it is crucial that these koala corridors are mapped and protected.
"Sutherland Shire Council have instituted a Koala Steering Group but cannot create a Comprehensive Koala Plan of Management until the state government add their LGA to a Koala SEPP.
"At present if a proposed development site in the Sutherland Shire is core koala habitat, there is no requirement to prepare a Biodiversity Development Assessment Report or to refer the proposal for assessment under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act by the Commonwealth government."
The report named Sutherland Shire Environment Centre and Oatley Flora and Fauna Conservation Society as advocates for the koala population in the shire.
