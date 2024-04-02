Cook byelection candidate Natasha Brown seeks to give animals 'political voice'

Natasha Brown is the Animal Justice Party candidate for the Cook byelection.
Ms Brown lives in Sutherland Shire with her husband Jesse, three young daughters and two "gorgeous rescue staffies". The family runs two small businesses.
Ms Brown, who leads the party's Sydney South Regional Group, was campaign manager for her sister Arielle in the seat of Heathcote at the 2023 state election.
"I am running in this election to give animals the political voice they so desperately need," Ms Brown said.
"To stand up for the sheep that are suffering in the brutal live export trade, the pigs who are being abused in factory farms, and to protect our precious marine environment and the habitat that our native animals call home."
Ms Brown said the spearing of Gus the Groper at Oak Park "in a callous and illegal act" was an example of the need for extra protection.
Ms Brown said there was also an urgent need to address habitat destruction and the plight of unique native species.
"Every day, we see more and more development encroaching on our remaining habitat," she said.
"Our government needs to do more to protect our unique native wildlife."
Early voting for the April 13 Cook byelection started this week.
Four voting centres are open each day at 8.30am (9am on Saturdays) until Friday April 12.
The locations are:
Caringbah: St Phil's Anglican Church Hall, 402 Port Hacking Rd.
Cronulla: Shop 7 38-60 Croydon Road.
Miranda: Bellingara Netball Stadium.
Sans Souci: Ramsgate Scout Hall, 38 Park Road.
Visit: aec.gov.au/cook/
