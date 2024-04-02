St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Aid worker killed in Gaza was former St George Girls' High student

April 3 2024 - 9:54am
The Australian aid worker Zomi Frankcom who was killed in Gaza was a former student of St George Girls' High in Kogarah.

