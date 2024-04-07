St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Dragons SG Ball finalists

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated April 8 2024 - 2:57pm, first published 9:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The St George SG Ball U19 boys will have two weeks off before playing the winner of one of the teams from April 13's first week of finals football. Picture Dragons Media
The St George SG Ball U19 boys will have two weeks off before playing the winner of one of the teams from April 13's first week of finals football. Picture Dragons Media

The St George Dragons SG Ball team are playing finals football for the first time in 15 years after finishing second in the regular season with a 54-18 belting of the Warriors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.